Libby, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Libby

 5 days ago

LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aDEgJtp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then patchy fog during night

    • High 79 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Libby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

