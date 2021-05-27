4-Day Weather Forecast For Libby

LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then patchy fog during night High 79 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.