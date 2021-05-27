4-Day Weather Forecast For Libby
LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then patchy fog during night
- High 79 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
