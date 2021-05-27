Cancel
Nantucket, MA

Nantucket Daily Weather Forecast

Nantucket Voice
Nantucket Voice
 5 days ago

NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • 13 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • 14 to 20 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nantucket, MA
