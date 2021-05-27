Nantucket Daily Weather Forecast

NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while light rain during night High 62 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 35 mph



Saturday, May 29 Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night High 59 °F, low 49 °F 13 to 20 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 59 °F, low 50 °F 14 to 20 mph wind



