Caribou, ME

Caribou Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 5 days ago

CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aDEgH8N00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 55 °F, low 32 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

