Caribou Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 55 °F, low 32 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 54 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
