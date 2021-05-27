Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Junta, CO

Weather Forecast For La Junta

Posted by 
La Junta News Beat
La Junta News Beat
 5 days ago

LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aDEgGFe00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Junta News Beat

La Junta News Beat

La Junta, CO
15
Followers
48
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Junta News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Junta, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Otero County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: La Junta Vicinity, Otero County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Timpas, or 21 miles southwest of La Junta, moving east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Timpas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
La Junta, COPosted by
La Junta News Beat

Get weather-ready — La Junta’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in La Junta: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crowley, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Fowler, or 29 miles east of Pueblo, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City and Crowley. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crowley, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OTERO AND SOUTH CENTRAL CROWLEY COUNTIES At 650 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rocky Ford, or 13 miles west of La Junta, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Manzanola, Olney Springs and Crowley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
La Junta, COPosted by
La Junta News Beat

Wednesday sun alert in La Junta — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LA JUNTA, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in La Junta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, Eastern Kiowa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN OTERO...PROWERS KIOWA...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS...EASTERN CROWLEY AND BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Arlington to 21 miles east of Higbee. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lamar, La Junta, North La Junta, Las Animas, Holly, Eads, Granada, Wiley, Sugar City, Cheraw, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Higbee, Chivington, Blue Lake, Bristol, Sweetwater Reservoir and Hasty.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OTERO...NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO...KIOWA...CROWLEY...NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO AND NORTHERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of strong winds along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Truckton to 6 miles southeast of Forder to 14 miles north of Kit Carson. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible, even without rain or lightning. Also, blowing dust reducing visibilities below 1 mile may be possible. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Eads, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Blue Lake, Sweetwater Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Arlington, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.