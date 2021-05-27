Cancel
Steele, ND

Thursday rain in Steele: Ideas to make the most of it

Steele News Alert
 5 days ago

(STEELE, ND) Thursday is set to be rainy in Steele, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Steele:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aDEgFMv00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 46 °F, low 30 °F
    • 9 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • 6 to 18 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Steele, ND
With Steele News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

