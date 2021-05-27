Big Sandy Daily Weather Forecast
BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
