Big Sandy Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Big Sandy Bulletin
Big Sandy Bulletin
 5 days ago

BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aDEgEUC00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Big Sandy, MT
With Big Sandy Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

