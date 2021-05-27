Cancel
Evant, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Evant

Evant Today
Evant Today
 5 days ago

EVANT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aDEgCik00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Evant, TX
