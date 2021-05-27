4-Day Weather Forecast For Evant

EVANT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 65 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 78 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.