Tuskahoma, OK

Jump on Tuskahoma’s rainy forecast today

Tuskahoma Voice
 5 days ago

(TUSKAHOMA, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Tuskahoma Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tuskahoma:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aDEg7OM00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tuskahoma, OK
With Tuskahoma Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Tuskahoma, OK
