Healy, AK

Healy Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Healy Dispatch
Healy Dispatch
 5 days ago

HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aDEg6Vd00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain and snow showers in the day; while chance rain showers then scattered rain and snow showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered snow showers then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain and snow showers during night

    • High 45 °F, low 31 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance snow showers then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then scattered snow showers during night

    • High 47 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Healy Dispatch

Healy Dispatch

Healy, AK
ABOUT

With Healy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

