Healy Weather Forecast
HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain and snow showers in the day; while chance rain showers then scattered rain and snow showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Scattered snow showers then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain and snow showers during night
- High 45 °F, low 31 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance snow showers then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then scattered snow showers during night
- High 47 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
