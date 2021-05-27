Healy Weather Forecast

HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance rain and snow showers in the day; while chance rain showers then scattered rain and snow showers during night High 55 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Scattered snow showers then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain and snow showers during night High 45 °F, low 31 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance snow showers then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then scattered snow showers during night High 47 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night High 55 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



