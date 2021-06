Smitty Smith of FunPlacesToFly.com loves to fly and in his latest video, just a bit over 2 minutes long, he shows you why you should be a pilot as well. “Leonardo da Vinci once said ‘Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return.’ It’s true!” Smitty says.