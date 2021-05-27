4-Day Weather Forecast For Verdigre
VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
