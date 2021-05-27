Cancel
Verdigre, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Verdigre

Verdigre Updates
Verdigre Updates
 5 days ago

VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aDEg0DH00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Verdigre, NE
