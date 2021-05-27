Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(RIDGEWAY, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ridgeway Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ridgeway:

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 42 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 68 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.