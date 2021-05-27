Cancel
Ridgeway, MO

Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(RIDGEWAY, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ridgeway Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ridgeway:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aDEfygT00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ridgeway, MO
ABOUT

With Ridgeway News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

