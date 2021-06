Two men have been charged in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man. Raekwon Watkins, 22, and Jaquarius Johnson, 24, have been charged in connection to Cormon Brewer's death. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on May 5 in the 3100 block of Hatherly Avenue. Flint Township Police Officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found blood and shell casings in the driveway.