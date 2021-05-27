Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana Reads! at the library puts a focus on early reading skills by working with families

By GABRIEL MORLEY
NOLA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisiana Reads! program is kicking off at Orleans Parish Libraries this summer to encourage kids to read. This summerlong virtual program promotes at-home reading through literacy awareness, book distribution and direct help to families. Participating parents and caregivers will learn strategies to encourage their children to read and get...

www.nola.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Catalog#New York City#Library Science#New York Public Library#Science Fiction Books#Information Science#Orleans Parish Libraries#Young Black Lit#Naep#Sci Fi#Nonreality#Flyte Coaching#Literacy Development#Literacy Awareness#Financial Literacy#Program#Kids#Parents#Author Talk#Free Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
New Orleans, LAWDSU

New Orleans Mom names teacher of the year

NEW ORLEANS — For 19 years, Andrea Kurica has stood in front of her Mt. Carmel classroom teaching English literature to class after class of junior girls. "It's such a fabulous community. It's such a sisterhood," Kurica said. "We do a lot of interactive games, activities, and collaborate learning group projects."
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

The Garden District Book Shop Hosts International Launch of “Ignition: Superior Communication Strategies To Create Stronger Connections”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – “Ignition: Superior Communication Strategies to Create Stronger Connections,” by author Matthew L. Moseley and Routledge/Taylor & Francis publishing is a book of dispatches from the front lines of communication strategy launching on June 4. To celebrate its release, The Garden District Book Shop will host a special live, in-person event with the author on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 6:00 PM in the atrium of The Rink (2727 Prytania Street.)
New Orleans, LAboldtv.com

Ask Philip: How Do I Find a Mentor?

From couples looking to buy their first home to college students looking for other pathways to wealth, Philip Michael is here to answer all of your questions. In this segment, he talks about overthinking investments, investing without a social security number, and how not to find a mentor. For the full responses, check out the video!
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Newcomb Art Museum to Reopen to the Public, May 22

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Newcomb Art Museum is pleased to announce it is reopening to the public on Saturday, May 22 with the exhibition Transcommunality, featuring the work of multi-disciplinary artist and activist, Laura Anderson Barbata. Transcommunality opened to the public virtually on January 19, 2021, and is on display through October 2, 2021. The museum will be open Saturday through Tuesday, 10 am to 4 pm this summer. Entrance is free but timed tickets required; information can be found at newcombartmuseum.tulane.edu.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
New Orleans, LAcommunityjournal.net

Congressional Briefing Seeks to Improve STEM Skills for Minorities, Incarcerated, Formerly Incarcerated

New Orleans Non-Profit Poised to Expand Community-Based STEM Programs to Other Areas. WASHINGTON – Outlining a platform to increase STEM careers in urban and minority communities, Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder and president of STEM NOLA, told a congressional briefing that children must be exposed to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education at an early age and K-12 teachers need better preparation to be more effective. Dr. Mackie also asserted that parents and communities must prioritize STEM education because it will fuel quality jobs for their children – today and in the future.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

'Sisters with Transistors' profiles women pioneers of electronic music

Footage from a New York art gallery in 1974 shows Suzanne Ciani setting up three large electronic consoles with extruding connecting wires piled and looped like spaghetti. A well-dressed audience sits on the floor as she adjusts knobs to elicit electronic music from the equipment. Director Lisa Rovner’s documentary “Sisters...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
New Orleans, LAuptownmessenger.com

Library expands services as coronavirus restrictions ease

Beginning today (May 17), the New Orleans Public Library will expand services, including allowing patrons to come into library buildings without making appointments. Nix Library at 1401 S. Carrollton Avenue remains closed for renovations to bring the building into compliance with the American with Disability Act. It’s expected to reopen this summer.
New Orleans, LAverylocal.com

Here’s your guide to Indian Food in New Orleans

From curry to chaat, trying new foods is a great way to travel without a passport. Here in New Orleans, we’re fortunate to live in a city that draws on the culinary traditions of many places. In the last few years, Indian cuisine has begun to take off here. Whether you’re looking for something on the traditional end, more casual, or somewhere in the middle, you’re sure to find the perfect place to get your fix. Here are a few spots to get you started.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

See new opening date for Cool Zoo; how to reserve tickets

Audubon's Cool Zoo, the popular water park inside the New Orleans zoo, will reopen on June 16 after being closed last season because of COVID-19, officials announced Monday. The Cool Zoo will follow a Wednesday-through-Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, when the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The attraction is slated to close for the season on Labor Day (Sept. 6).
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
New Orleans, LAthemusicuniverse.com

Dashboard Confessional announces fall unplugged tour

Dashboard Confessional has announced a US unplugged tour this fall, their first since cancelling the remainder of last year’s sold out, DC20 20th anniversary celebration tour around the release of their first-ever career-spanning compilation, The Best Ones Of The Best Ones. Beginning September 8th in New Orleans, LA, and ending November 5th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN — a makeup show of the DC20 grand finale — the tour will feature singer/guitarist Chris Carrabba alongside a stripped-down backing band that includes Dashboard’s longtime guitarist Armon Jay, with Abby Kelly and Dane Poppin (fans will recognize the lineup from Dashboard’s Lonely Hearts & Lovers Valentine’s Day stream). Before hitting the road for the eight week run, Dashboard Confessional’s full band line-up of Carrabba, Jay, Scott Schoenbeck, and Chris Kamrada will perform at both the Alaska State Fair and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Children’s Hospital Appoints Nobel Nominee

NEW ORLEANS – In July, Dr. Mark Kline will assume the role of physician-in-chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Dr. Kline’s expert leadership, together with the excellent pedigree of our academic partners, will allow Children’s to innovate care delivery while training our next generation of pediatricians,” said John R. Nickens IV, Children’s Hospital president and CEO, in a press release. “Over the last several years, Children’s has recruited administrative and physician leaders trained in some of the top pediatric programs across the country to join our mission. Combining the new perspectives of these extraordinary leaders with the strong, energized collection of LSU and Tulane pediatric experts has created a dynamic and distinct group of professionals ready to tackle the health challenges our kids and communities are facing.”
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic and YMCA Officials Announce Combining of CCC Fall Classic and YMCA Corporate Cup into New “Allstate Sugar Bowl Corporate Classic”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In a joint news conference today, Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic and YMCA of Greater New Orleans officials announced they are teaming up for a brand new, exciting combination of the CCC Fall Classic and YMCA Corporate Cup into the “Allstate Sugar Bowl Corporate Classic.” The newly combined 3.1-mile race will premier as an in-person event on Saturday, November 13 in City Park.