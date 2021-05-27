Cancel
Terreton, ID

Weather Forecast For Terreton

Terreton Digest
Terreton Digest
 5 days ago

TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aDEfmKz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Terreton, ID
With Terreton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Get weather-ready — Terreton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Terreton: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Bonneville County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Snake River Plain THUNDERSTORM NEAR DUBOIS MOVING INTO RURAL NORTHWEST FREMONT COUNTY NORTHWEST OF ASHTON THROUGH 730 PM MDT At 631 PM MDT, observations and satellite imagery indicated a thunderstorm near Dubois, moving east at 20 mph. Light rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 35 mph are possible with this storm as it moves southeast into rural Fremont County, northwest of Ashton through 730 PM MDT. Blowing dust may accompany this storm as it pushes southeast this evening. Locations impacted include Dubois and northern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.