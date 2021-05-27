Cancel
Wall, SD

Seize the day (even if it's cloudy)

Wall News Beat
 5 days ago

(WALL, SD.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Wall, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wall:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aDEfio500

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 46 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 21 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

