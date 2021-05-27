Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(WALL, SD.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Wall, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wall:

Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 46 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 66 °F, low 47 °F 10 to 21 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



