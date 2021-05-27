Jump on Parksville’s rainy forecast today

(PARKSVILLE, KY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Parksville Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Parksville:

Thursday, May 27 Widespread fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 50 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly Cloudy High 60 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.