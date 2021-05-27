Why ex-Sixers president Pat Croce returned to Philadelphia for his first playoff game in 20 years
PHILADELPHIA – The last time former Sixers president Pat Croce went to a playoff basketball game, it was watching the Allen Iverson-led team faced off against Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5. After a 20-year drought, Croce reappeared at the Wells Fargo Center, ringing the symbolic Liberty Bell before Wednesday’s Game 2 matchup against the Washington Wizards, an eventual 120-95 win by the Sixers. The 11,160 people inside the Wells Fargo Center remembered Croce, and let gave the popular executive a loud standing ovation.www.nj.com