Why ex-Sixers president Pat Croce returned to Philadelphia for his first playoff game in 20 years

By Chris Franklin
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
PHILADELPHIA – The last time former Sixers president Pat Croce went to a playoff basketball game, it was watching the Allen Iverson-led team faced off against Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5. After a 20-year drought, Croce reappeared at the Wells Fargo Center, ringing the symbolic Liberty Bell before Wednesday’s Game 2 matchup against the Washington Wizards, an eventual 120-95 win by the Sixers. The 11,160 people inside the Wells Fargo Center remembered Croce, and let gave the popular executive a loud standing ovation.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

