Ashland Daily Weather Forecast
ASHLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while rain likely during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Rain likely then chance t-storms in the day; while t-storms during night
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.