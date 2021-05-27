Cancel
Ashland, KS

Ashland Daily Weather Forecast

Ashland Times
 5 days ago

ASHLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aDEfSdL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while rain likely during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain likely then chance t-storms in the day; while t-storms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Ashland Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

