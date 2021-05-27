Cancel
Livingston, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Livingston

Livingston News Alert
 5 days ago

LIVINGSTON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDEfOLf00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain during night

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 50 °F, low 36 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

