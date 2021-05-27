Daily Weather Forecast For Livingston
LIVINGSTON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain during night
- High 53 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night
- High 50 °F, low 36 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
