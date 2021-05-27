Daily Weather Forecast For Livingston

LIVINGSTON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain during night High 53 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night High 50 °F, low 36 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



