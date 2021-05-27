Cancel
Circle, MT

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Circle

Circle Digest
 5 days ago

(CIRCLE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Circle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Circle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aDEfMaD00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • 12 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Circle Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

