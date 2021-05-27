Cancel
Pittsburg, NH

Pittsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Pittsburg Bulletin
Pittsburg Bulletin
 5 days ago

PITTSBURG, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aDEfJw200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 32 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pittsburg Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

