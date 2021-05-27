Pittsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PITTSBURG, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 59 °F, low 32 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.