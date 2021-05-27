Daily Weather Forecast For Sterling City
STERLING CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
