Daily Weather Forecast For Glen Ullin
GLEN ULLIN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while widespread frost during night
- High 46 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
