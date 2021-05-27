Cancel
Glen Ullin, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Glen Ullin

Glen Ullin Voice
 5 days ago

GLEN ULLIN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aDEfHAa00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while widespread frost during night

    • High 46 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Glen Ullin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

