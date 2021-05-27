PM Krivokapić - PMQs: No one influenced the Government formation
'It is interesting that you, as the president of the Parliament's Security and Defence Committee, asked a question about Stevan Simijanović, considering that the decision of the said Committee conducted a control hearing regarding obtaining information for the said person, when all information regarding that person was submitted to the Committee and you had the opportunity to discuss all the details. Considering that these are secret data, the aforementined control hearing was held in soundproof privacy booth and that session, I presume, was also chaired by you, said Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić, answering the question of Milan Knežević from the MP Group Democratic Front - New Serb Democracy, Democratic People's Party, United Montenegro and Labour Party.