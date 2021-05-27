Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

PM Krivokapić - PMQs: No one influenced the Government formation

By Office of the Prime Minister
marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

'It is interesting that you, as the president of the Parliament's Security and Defence Committee, asked a question about Stevan Simijanović, considering that the decision of the said Committee conducted a control hearing regarding obtaining information for the said person, when all information regarding that person was submitted to the Committee and you had the opportunity to discuss all the details. Considering that these are secret data, the aforementined control hearing was held in soundproof privacy booth and that session, I presume, was also chaired by you, said Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić, answering the question of Milan Knežević from the MP Group Democratic Front - New Serb Democracy, Democratic People's Party, United Montenegro and Labour Party.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Formation#New Labour#New Democratic Party#New Democracy#Aforementined#Prime Minister Krivokapi#Mp Kne Evi#Hearing#Mr Simijanovi#Privacy#Secrecy#Secret Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Worldjam-news.net

Ex-PM Gakharia launches his own political party

Former Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia‘s new party For Georgia was presented to the public on Sunday. During the event, the party’s team members, many of whom worked in government institutions at different times were also introduced. It has been stated that For Georgia’s main task is to eliminate nepotism and corruption in the country.
World24newshd.tv

Bilawal wants consensus opposition vote to block ‘IMF budget’

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday vowed not to let the ‘IMF budget’ passed by the National Assembly, urging the opposition parties to join hands to stop the passage of the upcoming budget, reported 24News HD TV channel. Bilawal Bhutto was addressing media men after meeting with senior leadership...
Politicscrossroadstoday.com

Albania parliament to vote on president’s impeachment June 9

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament on Monday decided to hold an extraordinary session next week on the impeachment of the country’s president for allegedly violating the constitution. The session will be held June 9 following a report by an investigative committee, which last week concluded that President Ilir Meta...
Politicsweeklyblitz.net

Propagandists run vile media offensives against Narendra Modi

Meet Sumit Ganguly of Indiana University, Dorothy Chin of University of California, Elizabeth J King of University of Michigan, Elize Massard da Fonseca of Brazilian School of Public Administration, Salvador Vázquez del Mercado of Centro de Investigación y Docencia Económicas and Scott L. Greer of University of Michigan. In their eyes, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump are “world’s worst pandemic leaders”. While they have jointly authored an article in Australian publication The Conversation, Sumit Ganguly and Dorothy Chin have played the role in making vile attacks on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump, while others have joined the orchestrated propaganda by putting named of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the list of five world leaders. In their eyes, Narendra Modi tops the list while Donald Trump ranks as the fourth “worst” leader.
Politicspeeblesshirenews.com

Edwin Poots’ EU comments lack ‘adherence to reality’, says ambassador

DUP leader Edwin Poots’ allegations that the European Union is causing harm to Northern Ireland in the wake of Brexit lacks “adherence to reality”, according to the EU’s ambassador to the UK. Joao Vale de Almeida on Tuesday dismissed Mr Poots’ claims that the arrangements are having a “devastating impact”...
Politicskathmandupost.com

Janata Samajbadi wants ordinance to split party before joining government

A faction of the Janata Samajbadi Party led by Chairman Mahantha Thakur and senior leader Rajendra Mahato, which is in talks with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to join the government, is now seeking Oli’s support to split the party before joining the government. Oli wants to transform his government...
PoliticsDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Toughen sanctions on Belarus

In recent months, Europe has watched impotently from the sidelines as Alexander Lukashenko brutally reasserted his illegitimate authority over the population of Belarus. The protest movement that threatened the survival of his regime after fraudulent 2020 elections has, for the time being, been subjugated: a combination of state violence, media suppression, incarceration and torture has battered a people into temporary submission. The modest sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States have had limited effect, while deepening the dependency of “Europe’s last dictator” on Vladimir Putin’s largesse and goodwill.
Politicsbobfm.co.uk

President considers no European country to follow Brexit-Observer path

The Republican president said on Tuesday that no European country would want to leave the EU. Proxy, States that “Union means strength“And despite the differences, European partners generally agree.”At the last minute“. I think any country () that observes what happened in the United Kingdom will tell It is better...
Indiatucsonpost.com

Amit Shah assure BJP delegation on resolving all concerns

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Lakshadweep met party chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and discussed the situation in the union territory and the concerns of the locals. Amit Shah assured the BJP delegation that...
Worldworldcapitaltimes.com

DUP at war

Unionism in Northern Ireland is in turmoil with elected members of the dominant Democratic Unionist Party in open warfare over the election of its new leader Edwin Poots. With the name of the expected new First Minister of the Northern Ireland Assembly due to be announced in the coming days, subsequent events could see the collapse of the regional parliament and with it, the expected ascent of the pro-Irish unity Party Sinn Féin to become the largest political party in the province, as Ken Murray reports from Dublin.
ElectionsTelegraph

Starmer's job is not to unify the Labour party - it is to take it into government

For those, like me, with an interest in the Labour Party and its future, two recently released podcasts are essential listening. Both are episodes of Matt Forde’s “The Political Party” series in which the comedian interviews politicians from across the political spectrum, sometimes in front of a live audience but more usually in a studio.
Presidential Election19fortyfive.com

State Department is AWOL in Somaliland Elections

Somaliland held its seventh elections in 30 years yesterday. More than one million citizens registered to vote, a process that, for the second time in three years, included processing for biometric iris scans in order to secure the process. Nearly 800 candidates are seeking seats on local councils or in parliament. There are 2,709 polling stations, a 61 percent increase from the previous elections in 2017. More than 30,000 people staffed the polls or worked to ensure election integrity. Somaliland gave free rein to international election observers. Photos from not only the capital Hargeisa and major port Berbera, but also peripheral towns like Tuqarak show heavy turnout. Even though Somaliland is one of the poorest nations on earth and has a budget of only $339 million, it shouldered 70 percent of the $21.8 million cost of the polls, with the remainder picked up by the United Kingdom, European Union, Sweden, and Taiwan.
Georgia StateBirmingham Star

Georgia's Main Opposition Ends Monthslong Boycott Of Parliament

Georgia's main opposition leader, Nika Melia, has said that his United National Movement (ENM) will enter parliament after a nearly seven-month boycott. 'We will enter parliament to liberate the Georgian state captured by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili,' Melia told journalists in Tbilisi, referring to the multibillionaire founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party.
PoliticsThe Independent

Why ‘sorry’ now seems to be the hardest word for many politicians

Keir Starmer has the air of a man who would apologise to a lamppost for walking into it. Out of context, it is neither a good nor a bad thing; some people just look like they were born to say sorry. Boris Johnson is, you may have noticed, not one of those people. Nothing ever really appears to be his fault; if you feel it might be, it is very much on you and not on him.