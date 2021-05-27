Cancel
Ashley, ND

Thursday rain in Ashley meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Ashley Bulletin
Ashley Bulletin
 5 days ago

(ASHLEY, ND) Thursday is set to be rainy in Ashley, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aDEfBsE00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night

    • High 42 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

