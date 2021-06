Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. June was set for a positive start on Wall Street. Dow futures led the way Tuesday, with an over 200-point or about a 0.7% gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 broke two-week losing streaks with weekly gains around 1%. The Nasdaq jumped 2% last week for its first two-week winning streak since mid-April. The Nasdaq, however, bucked May's up-trend, dropping 1.5% and ending a six-month winning streak. Investors already have Friday's May employment report in their sights, as well as the upcoming meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers on June 15-16.