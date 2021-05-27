Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southfield, MI

Southfield Garden Walk returns

By Jacob Herbert
candgnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHFIELD — After being forced to take a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southfield Parks and Garden Club will host its 14th annual Garden Walk 2-5 p.m. June 20. Each year, a different neighborhood is selected, and residents of that neighborhood get to show off the landscaping...

www.candgnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southfield, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Southfield, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mayor S Office#Southfield Road#Southfield People#Garden Club Members#Cranbrook Village#West#Tickets#Mayor#Bussey Center#Transportation#Southfield Garden Walk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oakland County, MIcandgnews.com

Backyard Art Fair returns for spring edition in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY — A local art fair that made its debut last year during the COVID-19 pandemic will make its return this month. The Backyard Art Fair was an event that took place last September that allowed artists who weren’t able to sell goods such as ceramics, jewelry and stained glass at shows because of the coronavirus to invite patrons to their homes to shop in-person.
Oakland County, MIMacomb Daily

Oakland Together Grant supports arts and cultural organizations

When the pandemic hit last year, art galleries were hit hard. People couldn’t come inside, they couldn’t view exhibits in person, and funding was an issue. But Oakland County stepped in to help. Through the Oakland Together grant, many arts and cultural organizations were granted aid to help keep things...
Oakland County, MIMacomb Daily

BBAC

Oakland Together Grant supports arts and cultural organizations. When the pandemic hit last year, art galleries were hit hard. People couldn’t come inside, they couldn’t view exhibits in person, and funding was an issue. But Oakland County stepped in to help.
Oakland County, MIhollytownship.org

Contact Holly Township

Our fire department proudly protects and serves the residents of Holly Township and Rose Township. Our primary response area is 69 square miles and is the largest in Oakland County and delivers a full range of fire and emergency services from 3 fire/medical stations. We provide 24/7 fire suppression, rescue services, Hazmat Operations/Technical services. In addition, we have 1 Basic Life Support Ambulance and 2 Advanced Life Support Ambulance for medical transports.
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Press

Memorial Day events and ceremonies happening in Oakland County

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31, honoring those who lost their lives serving in the military. Many Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in Oakland County are canceled again this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some communities will commemorate Memorial Day with parades and ceremonies while following COVID-19 safety measures, and some are offering virtual-only events. The following activities are planned:
Michigan State9&10 News

DTMB Asks Public For Help To Find 2021 Michigan Christmas Tree

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget has officially begun the search for the perfect tree for the 2021 holiday season at the Capitol. Each year, DTMB is tasked with the search and harvest of the state Christmas tree. “We rely on our Michiganders to keep a lookout for...
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar May 16 and beyond

• Oakland Community College offers courses on food, wine and tequila, taught by Culinary Arts faculty chefs. “Grilling with OCC Chef Doug Ganhs”, a two-session class, is 6-10 p.m. May 26 and June 2, $67; “Wine 101: How to Taste Wine Like a Sommelier” is 7-9 p.m. May 26, $40; “The FUNdamentals of Food & Wine Pairing” with Michael Schafer, The Wine Counselor is 7-9 p.m. June 2, $50; “Tequila Temptations” is 7-9 p.m. June 16, $40; “Summer Salads with OCC Chef Doug Ganhs” is 6-10 p.m. June 9, $60 and “The Big 3 of White Wine Grapes” is 7-9 p.m. July 14, $40. Classes will be held in Building J on the OCC Orchard Ridge Campus in Farmington Hills. Register at www.oaklandcc.edu/ce.
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Press

Oakland County promoting paid work experience opportunities in high-demand industries

Oakland County is seeking to promote paid internship and work opportunities for people ages 16-24 years-old in a variety of industries. The Oakland NEXT: Summer Young Professionals program, administered by Oakland County Michigan Works!, runs through December and offers eligible residents paid work experiences in industries such as construction, manufacturing, health care and information technology.
Southfield, MIcityofsouthfield.com

City of Southfield seeking nominations for 2021 Community Pride Awards

The city of Southfield is currently seeking nominations for the 2021 Community Pride Awards, which recognizes Southfield residents that have gone the extra mile in their beautification efforts. The program was expanded in recent years to include several additional categories including ‘Businesses – Small’, ‘Businesses – Large’ and ‘Well-Manicured/Maintained Residential Properties’ which is geared for homeowners that maintain curb appeal on a budget. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nominations must now include at least one photograph for new virtual voting process.
Oakland County, MIlakeorionreview.com

RCOC to start preservation overlay of Heights Road

The Road Commission for Oakland County began its preservation overlay, or simple resurfacing, program on May 11. More than 62 miles of roads throughout the county will be resurfaced during the project, at a cost of nearly $88 million. One of the roads expected to be resurfaced is Heights Road...
Oakland County, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County seeks public input on potential reconfiguration of Orchard Lake Road

SYLVAN LAKE, Mich. – A busy road in Oakland County might get a new makeover, and residents are being asked to share their input. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is seeking public input on the study of a potential lane reconfiguration of the busy Orchard Lake Road between Commerce and Middlebelt roads. Officials say the corridor experiences a significant number of crashes, likely due to the road’s lack of a center lane.
Detroit, MIcandgnews.com

Inside|Out program brings art to Paint Creek Trail

“Rounded Flower Bed,” by Claude Monet, is displayed in public during a past Inside|Out exhibition by the Detroit Institute of Arts. ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS/OAKLAND TOWNSHIP — The Detroit Institute of Arts’ 2021 Inside|Out program will once again bring art to the Rochester area this summer. Amanda Harrison, the DIA’s community engagement...
Michigan StateThe Oakland Press

Easterseals Michigan connects veterans to services

Easterseals Michigan hosts a free webinar explaining its services to veterans and their families from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 14. Easterseals Michigan's commitment to reaching out to the military community goes back to World War II. They advocate for, connect with, and provide support services to military service members, veterans and their families through all phases of deployment – predeployment, deployment and reunion reintegration.
Oakland County, MICrain's Detroit Business

Workshops aimed to help restaurants emerge from pandemic

Main Street Oakland County next week will host a series of virtual workshops to support restaurant owners as the country continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Information detailed in the sessions will include labor statistics and trends on what customers would like to see, ideas for attracting and retaining customers, tools and best practices for adapting restaurants coming out of the pandemic, and a discussion on labor challenges and resources to battle those challenges. Attendees will also receive information on grants and resources available to support restaurants.
Southfield, MIThe Oakland Press

Helping hands: Impact100 Metro Detroit announces finalists; Eligible households can receive discount on broadband

Impact100 Metro Detroit announces grant award finalists. Impact100 Metro Detroit is set to award $252,000 in grants to local nonprofit finalists in the organization's 2021 Big Give event. The finalists are Accent Pontiac, Brilliant Detroit, Developing Kingdoms in Different Stages, Freedom House and LifeBuilders. Two of the nonprofits will receive $100,000 each and the other three will split $52,000, according to a press release from Impact100.
Oakland County, MIOxford Leader

Lions take to the streets

It has been awhile, but in a couple of weekends the Oxford Lions Club will again take to the streets. Their White Cane sales will commence around 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 20. Lions volunteer will be out and about until Saturday, May 22. Like many local service groups, the Lions did not seek donations in 2020 because of COVID-19. Donations are used to help the blind, deaf and those in other need in our community. Volunteers will be located on M-24 and Drahner Road, Washington and Burdick streets, Baldwin and Oakwood and Baldwin and Seymour Lake roads. Pictured from the left are CJ Carnacchio, John Katona, Dave Morden, Bob Huston, Pauline Morden and Adam Bradfrod. Want to be a Lion? Contact us at 810-797-5840 or 248-628-1293 for info. Photo by D. Rush.
Oakland County, MIDetroit News

Opportunities open up for youth internships in Oakland County

Waterford — Oakland County is seeking young people 16-24 to fill summer internships and other employment opportunities through a program that launches this month and continues through December. The Oakland NEXT: Summer Young Professionals program is administered by Oakland County Michigan Works! The goal of the program is to offer...