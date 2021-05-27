Aerosoft World of Aircraft: Gliders – Now Available
Whilst Aerosoft is best known for providing add-ons for existing simulators, they are also in the business of developing their very own simulators. Today, Aerosoft has released World of Aircraft: Glider Simulator for PC. Developed in-house by their very own World of Aircraft Team, the Glider Simulator edition focuses exclusively on flying gliders. Thanks to its custom and dedicated physics engine, the simulator is able to accurately bring flying a glider to life.fselite.net