Aerosoft World of Aircraft: Gliders – Now Available

Glider is a new app we’re working on that will allow folks to program a CircuitPython board anywhere, with a mobile device like a phone or tablet (it will also work on desktops, but we sorta recommend USB ports if you have em) Glider sends and receives files over BLE using a simple protocol we’ve developed that is simpler and easier to implement than BLE’s object-transfer-protocol. One of the nifty things about interpreted languages is that we can run new code by sending text files, no compilers needed – so this should work very nicely. Right now we’re just doing protocol testing, here’s us sending and receiving files. BLE can be very fast, thanks to some tricks we’ve learned from when we developed our Bluefruit Connect & Circuit Playground apps – video.