Katie Sowers Joining Chiefs Coaching Staff

By Braden Holecek
fullpresscoverage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Sowers has found a new coaching gig in the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach will be coaching with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. As Sowers announced on her Instagram, she will be learning with the Chiefs through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Program. She is the second individual to now join Kansas City through that program, as former Missouri Tiger wide receiver L’Damian Washington will be doing the same.

fullpresscoverage.com
