Thursday sun alert in Indian Lake — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(INDIAN LAKE, NY) A sunny Thursday is here for Indian Lake, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Indian Lake:

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Light Rain Likely High 48 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.