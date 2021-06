Fantasia Barrino has given birth to a baby girl. The When I See You singer gave birth to her daughter on Sunday. Fantasia made the announcement via her Instagram account. "We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!," she wrote.