Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewistown, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lewistown

Posted by 
Lewistown Voice
Lewistown Voice
 5 days ago

LEWISTOWN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0aDEerOl00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lewistown Voice

Lewistown Voice

Lewistown, MO
6
Followers
126
Post
307
Views
ABOUT

With Lewistown Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewistown, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lewistown, MOPosted by
Lewistown Voice

Get weather-ready — Lewistown’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lewistown: Sunday, May 16: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Lewis County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis; Marion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTIES At 232 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ewing, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Canton, La Grange, Ewing, Maywood and Taylor. This also includes Wakonda State Park. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Lewis County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis; Marion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTIES At 232 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ewing, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Canton, La Grange, Ewing, Maywood and Taylor. This also includes Wakonda State Park. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH