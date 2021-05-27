Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Happy, TX

Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Happy News Watch
Happy News Watch
 5 days ago

(HAPPY, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Happy, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Happy:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aDEepdJ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Happy News Watch

Happy News Watch

Happy, TX
15
Followers
136
Post
655
Views
ABOUT

With Happy News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Rain Thursday#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data#The Sun#Attractions#Fun#Liftoff#Retirement Savings#Household Tasks#Cloud#Finances#Money#Bookkeeping#Student Loan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Happy, TXPosted by
Happy News Watch

Weather Forecast For Happy

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Happy: Tuesday, June 1: Patchy fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 3: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, June 4: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Happy, TXPosted by
Happy News Watch

4-day forecast for Happy

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Happy: Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Happy, TXPosted by
Happy News Watch

Get weather-ready — Happy’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Happy: Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Hall, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock Texas. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Hall; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Wayside, or 22 miles south of Claude, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Caprock Canyon State Park and Brice. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Happy, TXPosted by
Happy News Watch

Friday sun alert in Happy — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HAPPY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Happy. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALL...NORTHEASTERN SWISHER AND NORTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 822 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles east of Vigo Park, or 17 miles north of Silverton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Caprock Canyon State Park and Brice. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Castro, Hale, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Light accumulations of small hail will be possible. Consider moving to a sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Swisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER AND EASTERN LAMB COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Hart to near Cotton Center. Movement was east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Hale Center, Kress, Halfway and Edmonson. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas.
Happy, TXPosted by
Happy News Watch

Happy’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Happy: Tuesday, May 11: Chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of drizzle in the day; while slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Happy, TXPosted by
Happy News Watch

Jump on Happy’s cloudy forecast today

(HAPPY, TX.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Happy Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Happy, TXPosted by
Happy News Watch

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Happy

(HAPPY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Happy. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!