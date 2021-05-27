Cancel
Gabriel Resources : IIROC Trading Halt - GBU

 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC , May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:. Company: Gabriel Resources Ltd. IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in.

MarketsBusiness Insider

Uranium Royalty Corp. Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSXV: URC) (NASDAQ: UROY) ("URC" or the "Company") announced today the grant of incentive stock options to purchase 725,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's long term incentive plan (the "Plan"), which included 450,000 Options issued to directors and officers of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $3.49 per share, representing the market price for the common shares on May 28, 2021, and are valid for a period of five years. The Options vest over a period of eighteen months.
MarketsBusiness Insider

/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/

IIROC Trading Halt - NOA.DB.B. TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:. Company: North American Construction Group Ltd. IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
MarketsBusiness Insider

IIROC publishes 2022 Priorities

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC) today published its fiscal year 2022 Priorities. The Priorities focus around four key themes: Advancing various initiatives and commitments related to investor protection, supporting industry transformation to more effectively and efficiently serve Canadians, leveraging learnings to manage implications related to the pandemic and supporting the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) in their review of the self-regulatory framework and preparing for potential next steps.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gabriel Resources Ltd. Private Placement & Convertible Note Maturity Notice

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) ('Gabriel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive subscription agreements with certain investors in connection with a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of up to 30,444,800 common shares of the Company ('Common Share') at a price of $0.245 per Common Share ('Purchase Price') for gross proceeds of up to US$6.0 million (approximately $7.5 million), subject to stock exchange and other approvals as applicable.
Marketsgamblingnews.com

South Shore Holdings May Be on the Brink of Folding as it Halts Trading

In Western culture, the number 13 is associated with bad luck. However, in Chinese culture, 13 is viewed differently, and is associated with prosperity and good fortune. That might have been part of the reason South Shore Holdings decided to name a property it was expanding in Macau “The 13,” but, in this case, Western culture won. The 13 was once marketed as what would ultimately be “the most luxurious hotel in the world,” complete with a VIP gaming experience that was in a league of its own. That dream never materialized and has met setbacks from the start. The dream has become a nightmare and South Shore can’t get wake up from it fast enough. The company has halted trading as losses mount and financial lenders begin taking possession of assets.
Marketsnorthernminer.com

TSX Venture slightly up, May 24-28

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index rose 0.95% to finish the trading week at 966.28. Spot gold increased by US$22.80 per oz., or 1.21%, to US$1,903.50 per ounce. Labrador Gold rose 2¢ to $1.12 per share. The company raised $15 million in a non-brokered private placement of 16.7 million working capital units at a price of $0.90 each. New Found Gold acquired two-thirds of the units, and Eric Sprott one-third. A single unit consists of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable to acquire a common share of Labrador Gold at $1.05 until May 18, 2023. Labrador Gold will use the funds primarily to explore its Kingsway gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador, 18 km northwest of Gander.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “. Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the...
Businesswallstreetreporter.com

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RHQTF) Files Q3 FY2021 Financial Statements, Provides Corporate Update

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 01, 2021– Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, announced that the interim consolidated financial statements (“Financial Statements”) and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, are now available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is also pleased to provide the following corporate update.
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Hexo Inks $925M Deal to Acquire Redecan; Shares Jump 10%

Hexo Corp. (HEXO) to snap up Redecan, a privately held Canadian cannabis company, for $925 million in a cash and stock deal. The deal will help Hexo in becoming the number one market player in the Canadian recreational cannabis market. Shares jumped almost 10% to close at $7.18 on May 28.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Trading Up 4.4%

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 208,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 289,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $17.24 Million Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. TFI International comprises 2.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Hold

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.79

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 280301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.13. A number of research analysts have recently commented...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable July 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 6, 2021:. Dividend No. 608 of $0.90 per share;. Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares. Series 36, Dividend No. 21...
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX boosted by energy, gold stocks

(Updates prices, adds sector details) June 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, driven by gains in energy and gold stocks as underlying commodity prices gained, while investors awaited key U.S. economic data due later this week. * The energy sector climbed 3.5% as U.S. crude jumped...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 56.0% in May

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the April 29th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Down 5.2%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.81. 129,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,857,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.