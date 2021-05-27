Building a Vaulted High-Performance and Foam-Free Roof Assembly
Josh Salinger, owner of Birdsmouth Design-Build, is on-site in Portland, Ore., to discuss the vaulted high-performance and foam-free roof assembly on their latest ADU build. Vaulted roofs are a popular option because they create usable living space where an attic would usually be. Typically, plastic forms such as spray-foam insulation or rigid foam are used to deter condensation and moisture issues in a roof assembly.