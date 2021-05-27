Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theodosia, MO

Daily Weather Forecast For Theodosia

Posted by 
Theodosia Digest
Theodosia Digest
 5 days ago

THEODOSIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aDEejaB00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia, MO
8
Followers
138
Post
831
Views
ABOUT

With Theodosia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Theodosia, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Theodosia, MOPosted by
Theodosia Digest

Get weather-ready — Theodosia’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Theodosia: Saturday, May 15: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Theodosia, MOPosted by
Theodosia Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(THEODOSIA, MO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Theodosia Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Theodosia, MOPosted by
Theodosia Digest

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(THEODOSIA, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Theodosia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Howell, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Howell; Ozark FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN HOWELL AND OZARK COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Howell, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Howell; Ozark SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN OZARK AND SOUTHWESTERN HOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 615 AM CDT At 531 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gainesville, or 14 miles north of Bull Shoals, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include West Plains... Bull Shoals Lake Norfork Lake... Gainesville Bakersfield... Theodosia South Fork... Pontiac Sundown... Willhoit Tecumseh... Pottersville Caulfield... Udall Hardenville... Moody Sycamore... Isabella Zanoni
Ozark County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ozark The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri * Until 615 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 1214 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gainesville, Theodosia, Pontiac, Sundown, Willhoit, Hardenville, Isabella and Zanoni. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 181 at Bryant Creek northeast of Sycamore and Route T at Lick Creek 6 miles south of Gainesville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Howell, Oregon, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Howell; Oregon; Ozark The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for Howell County in south central Missouri Oregon County in south central Missouri Eastern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri * Until 245 PM CDT Tuesday. * At 243 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain View, Thayer, Willow Springs, Alton, Bakersfield, Pomona and South Fork. This includes the following low water crossings Route JJ at The Spring River just south of Highway 160, Route U, 6 miles east of Willow Springs, Highway 142 at Myatt Creek 4 miles east of Lanton, Highway 142 at The Spring River west of Lanton, Route Y, 4 miles northwest of Mountain View, Route A just west of Couch and Highway 99 at Middle Fork south of Thomasville.