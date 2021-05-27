Daily Weather Forecast For Theodosia
THEODOSIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.