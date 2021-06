Welcome to the College of Humanities, Social Sciences and Arts (CHSSA) From your classes in the academic core curriculum to your selected major area of study to outstanding endeavors both within and beyond the traditional classroom setting, you will find yourself uniquely placed in our college. Our departments represent both traditional and emerging areas of study that will not only support your current interests but will also help you define new areas of enrichment. CHSSA offers so much to explore. We hope to have you on the journey with us soon!