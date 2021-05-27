Cancel
Green River, UT

Sun forecast for Green River — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Green River Today
 5 days ago

(GREEN RIVER, UT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Green River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aDEedHp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Green River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

