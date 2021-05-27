Cancel
Crestone, CO

Crestone Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Crestone Digest
 5 days ago

CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJqK9_0aDEeade00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crestone, CO
With Crestone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

