Crestone Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
