VIDEO: Good Samaritans put out boat fire using their jet skis

05.18.2021 | 7:30 AM | IMPERIAL BEACH – The Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident that a very large Pot-bellied Pig was wandering the streets. The Sheriff’s in turn called the SD Humane Society who dispatched an officer to the scene. Upon our arrival, we found that two men had caught the pig, guesstimated to weigh approx 300 pounds. One of the men stated that he knew the pig and he recognized it as he was walking down the street. He claims the pigs’ name is 5.O (the letter O) and was from a ranch in the Tijuana River Valley over 4 miles to the south of the present location. He and the other man were trying their best to get the pig into a truck so they could take it back to the ranch. Other residents joined in. They enticed him with apples and water, but while the pig was enjoying the snacks, he refused to cooperate. The next strategy was to feed candies to the pig and have it walk up into the truck using a plank given to them, by a neighbor. That didn’t work either, so with the pig protesting, they picked up the pig, and put it in the truck. After approx 45 minutes, the SD Humane Society never showed up. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/