VIDEO: Good Samaritans put out boat fire using their jet skis

By Ashleigh Jackson, Digital Content Producer
AZFamily
 5 days ago

(Meredith) -- A dramatic video shows a group of jet skiers making big waves to put out a boat fire off the Lake Eerie shore near Cleveland, Ohio. Two men inside the boat escaped the fire on Tuesday just moments before David Peguero noticed the flames while jet skiing with friends.

