Curtis, NE

Curtis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Curtis Digest
 5 days ago

CURTIS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQIFx_0aDEePsX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

