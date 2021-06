Let the final week of the regular season serve as a reminder as state tournament, win-or-go-home, play begins this week:. That much was evident this week as two of the remaining three undefeated teams went down in their final games, capping off the regular season in a fitting way — because nothing in 2021 has been certain, even in a sport like girls lacrosse where the best teams have often been locked in to a high ranking from the first whistle in March to the last in June.