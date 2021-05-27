Progress, Podiums, and Punched Tickets In 17 Open At The Red Rock Rave

The last stop on the Red Rock Rave Recap tour is the 17 Open division, where rockstar teams Houston Skyline 17 Royal, Sunshine 17 LA, and Coast 17-1 put on medal-worthy performances. Skyline Juniors 17 Royal and Tstreet 17-Naseri joined Coast 17-1 in some sweet bid-winning ballads. Today, you'll hear a few coaches on the mic about their teams' progress, performances, and podium finishes and what sparked their success on the court. You can also check out the full results on AES.