Great River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GREAT RIVER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while rain during night High 67 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 62 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.