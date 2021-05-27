Great River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GREAT RIVER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while rain during night
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.