Great River, NY

Great River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
 5 days ago

GREAT RIVER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDEeJpP00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while rain during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

