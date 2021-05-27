Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamo, NV

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Alamo

Posted by 
Alamo Voice
Alamo Voice
 5 days ago

(ALAMO, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Alamo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alamo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aDEeH3x00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alamo Voice

Alamo Voice

Alamo, NV
4
Followers
104
Post
110
Views
ABOUT

With Alamo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamo, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Sun Today#Nv#Snacks#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Face#Covid 19 Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Alamo, NVPosted by
Alamo Voice

Sun forecast for Alamo — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(ALAMO, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Alamo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Alamo, NVPosted by
Alamo Voice

4-Day Weather Forecast For Alamo

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alamo: Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Alamo, NVPosted by
Alamo Voice

Alamo sports lineup: What’s trending

(ALAMO, NV) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Alamo area. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Alamo, NVPosted by
Alamo Voice

Get weather-ready — Alamo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alamo: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Alamo, NVPosted by
Alamo Voice

Alamo forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alamo: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Nevada Statemynews4.com

GALLERY: Weekend weather in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A collection of photos and video from this weekend's weather pattern. Did it storm in your area? Did you take photos or catch anything on video? Submit your content to our Chime In page for a chance to be featured.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.
Nevada StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-171500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
Alamo, NVPosted by
Alamo Voice

Your 4-day outlook for Alamo weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alamo: Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;