Jackpot, NV

Weather Forecast For Jackpot

Jackpot News Flash
Jackpot News Flash
 5 days ago

JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aDEeDX300

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 36 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

