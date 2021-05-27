Weather Forecast For Jackpot
JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 36 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.