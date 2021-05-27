Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgway, IL

Ridgway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Ridgway News Watch
Ridgway News Watch
 5 days ago

RIDGWAY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aDEe3n200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ridgway News Watch

Ridgway News Watch

Ridgway, IL
10
Followers
134
Post
337
Views
ABOUT

With Ridgway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgway, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Il Lrb#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ridgway, ILPosted by
Ridgway News Watch

Get weather-ready — Ridgway’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ridgway: Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Ridgway, ILPosted by
Ridgway News Watch

Tuesday has sun for Ridgway — 3 ways to make the most of it

(RIDGWAY, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ridgway. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ridgway, ILPosted by
Ridgway News Watch

Jump on Ridgway’s rainy forecast today

(RIDGWAY, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ridgway Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Gallatin County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HARDIN...SOUTH CENTRAL GALLATIN...NORTHEASTERN CRITTENDEN AND SOUTHWESTERN UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT At 1139 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Shawneetown, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sturgis.