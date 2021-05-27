Ridgway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RIDGWAY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.