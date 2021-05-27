Cancel
Highmore, SD

Thursday rain in Highmore meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Highmore News Flash
Highmore News Flash
 5 days ago

(HIGHMORE, SD) Thursday is set to be rainy in Highmore, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Highmore:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aDEdzUm00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then patchy frost during night

    • High 45 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

