Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackman, ME

Thursday sun alert in Jackman — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Jackman Daily
Jackman Daily
 5 days ago

(JACKMAN, ME) A sunny Thursday is here for Jackman, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jackman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aDEdu5900

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 32 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jackman Daily

Jackman Daily

Jackman, ME
2
Followers
92
Post
192
Views
ABOUT

With Jackman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackman, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Sun#Chance Rain Showers#Picnic#Face#Frost#Advice#Snacks#Risk Levels#Nws Data#Covid 19 Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jackman, MEPosted by
Jackman Daily

Jackman Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jackman: Tuesday, June 1: Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Thursday, June 3: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, June 4: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night;
Jackman, MEPosted by
Jackman Daily

Daily Weather Forecast For Jackman

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jackman: Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night; Monday, May 31: Rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, June 1: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Jackman, MEPosted by
Jackman Daily

Rainy forecast for Jackman? Jump on it!

(JACKMAN, ME) Saturday is set to be rainy in Jackman, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Jackman, MEPosted by
Jackman Daily

Get weather-ready — Jackman’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jackman: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Rain Showers;
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Jackman, MEPosted by
Jackman Daily

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Jackman

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jackman: Saturday, May 15: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will see a streak of 70-degree days throughout the week

Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year. The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday. Following...
Jackman, MEPosted by
Jackman Daily

Jump on Jackman’s cloudy forecast today

(JACKMAN, ME.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Jackman Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.